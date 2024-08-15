Singled Out: Oathbound's Anxiety

Oathbound just delivered their new single "Anxiety" and to celebrate we asked Taylor Harper (guitar) and Kalyan Lopez (vocals) to tell us about the track that has arrived ahead of their forthcoming 'Until It's Gone' EP. Here is the story:

Taylor - ""Anxiety" is the third and final single from our upcoming debut EP, Until it's Gone. The song effortlessly moves back and forth between in-the-pocket metalcore riffs to crushing breakdowns."

"Kaylan and I originally pieced the demo of this song together in the fall of 2023 after Kalyan sent over a couple of riff ideas: an intro, chorus and breakdown. I took those ideas, filled in the gaps and together we arranged everything into the composition that you hear today. Strangely enough and although you probably can't tell, the main verse guitar melody was actually inspired by a Brazilian Phonk melody that I heard and couldn't get out of his head. I was sitting watching YouTube and I heard this cool beat and I tried to recreate it on guitar and out popped the guitar line. Strange how that works sometimes!"

Kaylan: "I wrote the lyrics for this song during the pandemic with a different project, originally. As fate had it, that song never ended up going anywhere at the time and during the demo phase of the song, I realized these lyrics actually fit perfectly with "Anxiety"."

"The lyrics essentially embody how I (and countless others) have felt over the years about my own mental hurdles and how they have sometimes stopped me from chasing my goals and dreams. The theme really hammers down on the concept that, at times, I feel as though I'm a prisoner in my own mind, and no matter how much pain it causes us, I perpetuate a cycle of feeling helpless and having no control of my own life. Ultimately, the song culminates in a message of affirmation that urges one to rise up and seize opportunities rather than watch the world around you fly by. It's a song about reforming yourself to believe and find a way."

