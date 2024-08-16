Falling In Reverse Mark Album Release With 'Prequel' Video

Falling In Reverse have shared a music video for their new single "Prequel" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Popular Monster", the follow-up to their 2017 record "Coming Home".

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Elsewhere, the smash single "All My Life," which features a guest appearance by award-winning country music mega-star Jelly Roll, shows absolutely ZERO signs of slowing down. The track continues to dominate the radio and streaming space. It's a twangy banger that established itself as the feel-good hit of the summer, thanks to its seamless blend of Falling In Reverse's supremely catchy and in-your-face hard rock and Jelly Roll's down-to-earth charm and heartfelt country drawl. Bonding over their shared roots, modest upbringing and rebellious spirits, the collaboration between Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience through the ups and downs of life. Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos, and singalong choruses make "All My Life" a crossover smash.

The song has parked itself at No. 1 at Active Rock radio for 5 straight weeks and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for 7 straight weeks. The track is also building at Alternative radio - it's currently at No. 26 on the chart, a testament to the song's universal appeal.

Falling In Reverse's Summer 2024 headline tour, "The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination," kicks off this weekend, on August 18, and will roll through 7,000-12,000 capacity venues, with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson appears on select dates.

As all previously announced UK dates have either sold out or were upgraded due to overwhelming fan demand, the group has announced new UK dates today. The December 16 show, dubbed "Ronnie's Birthday Bash," marks the band's largest headlining show to date, with a venue capacity of 20,000. The freshly-announced dates will include support from Asking Alexandria, Our Last Night, and Tech N9ne.

Related Stories

Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video

Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover

Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis

News > Falling In Reverse