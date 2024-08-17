Coal Chamber's Dez Fafara Ordered To Bedrest, Postpones Tour

Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara has been ordered to bedrest by his doctor as he undergoes medical testing, which has forced him to postpone the band's upcoming Fiend For The Fan Tour with Fear Factory, Twizted, & Black Satellite until next spring.

Dez shared, "With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed. I've been running 6 miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a cat scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the Tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the f*** medically is happening.

"We will see you in March 2025 on the Fiend For The Fans Tour. This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

"I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I'll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I'll keep you all updated on my socials as to what's going on. Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on. HAIL"

His bandmate Mikey Cox shared, "After hearing the shocking news of our brother, we collectively had to make some tough decisions as a family . We discussed every possible scenario and it all lead back making sure Dez's health was the number 1 priority . In order for us to be 100% we need to take this extra time to allow him to make a full recovery so we can bring you the shows that you deserve !! We look forward to seeing you all in March 2025!!"

"Dino Cazares if Fear Factory added, "Sometimes you have to make tough decisions and I know Dez, if he could be on tour right now he would but health and family come first. We wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to cybercrushing it on the "Fiends for the Fans"tour 2025." -

Twiztid shared, "It saddens us to hear about the tour, as we were hyped to see you all and get a chance to perform some of our brand new songs for the first time for you. That said, we want what's best for everyone and extend a speedy recovery to Dez & look forward rocking some shows together in the very near future." -

Black Satellite said, "With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the Coal Chamber tour will be postponed until March 2025. A couple days ago Dez experienced a startling medical emergency. He is stable and doing okay, but needs to take the time to recover and get back to full strength. We completely stand behind him in this decision as his health is TOP priority. We are family, and are wishing Dez a speedy recovery. We all know he's an absolute animal and will come back even stronger. We will take America by storm next year with Coal Chamber."

Rescheduled Fiend For The Fans Tour 2025 Dates:

03/05 - Denver, CO - Summit

03/07 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

03/08 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

03/09 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

03/11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

03/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

03/14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

03/15 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannerhill's Tavern & Music Hall

03/19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

03/22 - Newport, KY - Mega Corp. Pavillion

03/23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

03/25 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

03/28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

03/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

03/30 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

04/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

04/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

04/09 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

04/11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

04/12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

04/13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

04/15 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

04/16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

04/18 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

