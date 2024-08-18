.

Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died

08-18-2024
Wolfgang Van Halen is laughing off a wild conspiracy theory that he came across online that states that he died as a child, confusing Wolfgang with the late son of Eric Clapton, who died after a fall from the 53rd story of a New York City apartment building in 1991.

The bizarre conspiracy theory was posted to a Generation X group on social media. The user claimed, "This is getting ridiculous. I know for a fact that Wolfgang Van Halen died as a toddler. But now they are showing him as grown and alive. He was valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen's son who fell from a balcony and died many years ago."

The post was shared by Wolfgang via Instagram and he commented, "Chat, am I alive?" Later in the discussion Van Halen shared, "Guys we know they're confusing me for clapton's kid, stop trying to correct everyone and just make fun of this stupid person with me". Join in the fun here.

