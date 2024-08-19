Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show

Pantera were joined on stage by Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett during their surprise rare club show last Thursday (August 15th) at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis.

The Metallica duo were brought out to do backing vocals on the Pantera classic "Walk", according to Setlist.fm. The special concert was not officially announced by Pantera, they performed under the name Cowboys From Hell, and the show was reportedly recorded for a future live album release, according to comedian Craig Gass who did an opening set at the event.

Gass told the audience, "Announcement number one. The band you are seeing tonight is not called Cowboys From Hell. "ou are about to watch an exclusive show from the band Pantera.

"The rumors got out quickly, you guys bought up all the tickets. And you may have heard this rumor. And this is also true. We are recording our first-ever live album right here at the First Avenue.

"So, there's a couple things you need to know about it. First of all, you will all, for eternity, be heard on a live Pantera album. That's the good news. The bad news, you're not gonna get paid for this. Welcome to the music business."

Pantera reformed with frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, being joined by Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (playing in place of the late Vinnie Paul) and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde performing in place of the late Dimebag Darrell.

Related Stories

Pantera To Play Rare Club Show This Week

Dimebag Darrell's Blacktooth Beverages Launches With Four Beverages

Pantera Announce Early 2025 European Tour

Pantera Make First UK Performance In Over 20 Years

News > Pantera