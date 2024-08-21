Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released

A trailer for the upcoming three-part documentary "Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal" has been released. The series will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on September 17th.
Based on the book of the same name by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, here is the synopsis for the series: Go inside the '80s hair metal phenomenon that enthralled generations of music lovers and still influences culture today.
Directed by Jeff Tremaine (jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild '80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived it, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave "Snake" Sabo and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others.
