.

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released

08-21-2024
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released

A trailer for the upcoming three-part documentary "Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal" has been released. The series will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on September 17th.

Based on the book of the same name by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, here is the synopsis for the series: Go inside the '80s hair metal phenomenon that enthralled generations of music lovers and still influences culture today.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine (jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild '80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived it, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave "Snake" Sabo and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others.

Related Stories
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Docuseries Coming

News > Hair Metal

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- Foreigner Stream Previously Unreleased Lou Gramm Track- more

Rare David Lee Roth Song Gets Animated Video- Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney To Premiere Reflective 'Just Say We Did' Video- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'No Man's Land'- Post Malone- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee

Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland

Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)

Latest News

Kenny Loggins To Be Honored And Perform At The 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute

Goose Stream Video Of Full Show From New 'Live At The Fox Theatre' Release

Eclipse Share 'Still My Hero' Video

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released

Big Big Train Preview 'A Flare On The Lens' With 'Love Is The Light' Video

Dave Edmunds Releasing Swan Songs: The Singles 1976-1981 Collection

Crawlers Announce Headline Off Dates From Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets Tour

alltheprettythings Celebrate album Release With 'New Teeth' Video