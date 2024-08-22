The audiobook version of Alex Van Halen's forthcoming autobiography, "Brothers", is set to include the final song that he wrote with his late brother, Eddie Van Halen.
Van-Halen.com reports: "the audio book contains an unreleased song composed by Edward and Alex. Titled 'Unfinished,' it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story."
Alex had this to say about the book, "This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye. Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I'm gonna kick your ass!"
Written with Ariel Levy, "Brothers", will be published by Harper Collins on October 22nd
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died
Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite
Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook- Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation- - more
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials- more
Miranda Lambert To Be Honored At The People's Choice Country Awards- Lee Brice's Hey World Album Certified Platinum- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky
Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert
Helmet And Local H Cancel U.S. Tour
Songs From Neil Young's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) To Premiere on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks
Candlebox's 'Far Behind' Re-Enters Charts 30 Years After Release
The Postal Service Share Sylvan Esso Remix Of 'The District Sleeps Alone Tonight'
Valley 'Let It Rain' With New Single
The Amity Affliction Revisiting 'Let the Ocean Take Me' For 10th Anniversary