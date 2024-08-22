Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook

The audiobook version of Alex Van Halen's forthcoming autobiography, "Brothers", is set to include the final song that he wrote with his late brother, Eddie Van Halen.

Van-Halen.com reports: "the audio book contains an unreleased song composed by Edward and Alex. Titled 'Unfinished,' it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story."

Alex had this to say about the book, "This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye. Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I'm gonna kick your ass!"

Written with Ariel Levy, "Brothers", will be published by Harper Collins on October 22nd

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite

Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith

David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar

News > Van Halen