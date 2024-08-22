Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert

Former Great White and current XYZ frontman Terry Ilous took to social media to clarify that he will be teaming up with Jack Russell's Great White only for one performance and will not be joining the group.

The band, going under the name Once Bitten are set to take part in a special tribute to concert to Jack Russell, the original Great White vocalist who passed away at the age on 63 on August 15th.

Ilous will team up with guitarist Robby Lochner, bassist Dan McKay, guitarist / keyboardist Tony Montana and drummer Ken Mary, for the tribute show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on August 23rd that will also feature a set from Vixon.

When the show was announced, many speculated that Jack Russell's Great White would continue under the Once Bitten name with Illous taking over on lead vocals. He took to social media to set the record straight, "To clear up any rumors, or any posts that have mistakenly popped up saying otherwise, I will be playing with Jack's band for one show on August 23rd at the Arcada Theatre in #Illinois.

"Jack Russell's Great White was already booked for this show, and a few months back, Jack asked me and other singers to fill in for shows he could no longer play - Sadly, this show will now be a memorial - If you are in the area please come by as we say goodbye to a very talented and dedicated musician, friend, father, and husband."

