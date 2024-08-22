Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation

Pantera's Rex Brown took to social media to set the record straight about the band recording their rare club show last week for an upcoming live album, after the opening act made the claim during his set.
The band, featuring Pantera veterans Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo, along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, took the stage for a surprise show at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN last Thursday, August 15th, billed as Cowboys From Hell.
The show was opened by comedian Craig Gass, who told the crowd, "Announcement number one. The band you are seeing tonight is not called Cowboys From Hell. You are about to watch an exclusive show from the band Pantera. The rumors got out quickly, and you guys bought up all the tickets. And you may have heard this rumor.
"And this is also true, we are recording our first ever live album right here at the First Avenue. So, there's a couple things you need to know about it. First of all, you will all, for eternity, be heard on a live Pantera album. That's the good news. The bad news, you're not gonna get paid for this. Welcome to the music business."
Brown shared photos from the show and cleared up the speculation about the show being recorded. He said, "Photos from @firstavenue ! What a great night! And no, we didn't record a live album that night. That was a joke that @craiggasscomedy made! " See his post and photos here.
