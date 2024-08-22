Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Vices

Alt-rock duo Lonely Little Kitsch (Kristen Goetz and Nolan Jodes) just released their brand new single "Vices", and to celebrate they tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Kristen (vocals): "I had been playing around on a keyboard and came up with something that felt catchy. Nolan immediately created a killer guitar riff based on that, I sang a melody with it, and that was that! The bones and structure of the song came together extremely quickly.

The song is about bad habits, and how we all have them. Some can be serious, and some are innocent and fairly innocuous - and, in some cases, our vices are other people. But no one is vice-less. "Vices" is about recognizing that, and coming together and being open about it. Perfection is a farce. Let your freak flag fly!"

Nolan (guitar): "Vices, to me, is kind of LLK at its best. It's a simple riff that came from us playing around... Kris came up with a melody on the keys that I could not get out of my head, so I moved it to the guitar and slapped some distortion on it. We brought it to the guys in the band (Dave and Waz), and within a couple of days, we took it to the studio.

We've described it as Veruca Salt meets Jack White, with a little (a lot) of Cobain in the bridge. But somehow it comes out sounding very LLK. It's 3 minutes of rock... hopefully that's your Vice."

