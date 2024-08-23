Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' 'Fight For Your Right (To Party)' Cover

Motley Crue have shared their cover of the Beastie Boys hit "Fight For Your Right (To Party) to mark the news that they will be releasing the "Cancelled EP" on October 4th.
The new EP will feature the brand new Beastie Boys cover as well as the band's previously released single "Dogs Of War", as well as the EP's title track "Cancelled" and it will be the first release of under the group's new deal with the Big Machine Label Group.
John 5 recently teased the announcement by sharing that new music would be coming from the group "very, very soon". He revealed the new during an appearance on SiriusXM.
He was asked about the follow-up to "Dogs Of War", the first song to feature the new lineup with John 5 taking over on lead guitar from founding member Mick Mars. He responded, "Yeah, actually, that's gonna be coming very soon. Actually, coming very, very soon. There's gonna be some announcements coming up very soon, and I can't really spill the beans now, but it is coming, baby. It is coming."
In a follow-up question, he was asked if the new song will be an original, and he shared, "Yes. Yeah. And it's so cool. It reminds me of, it's just like a little old Aerosmith. I don't know. It's just that Motley cool riff.
"And Nikki is just amazing with that melody and all that stuff. He's just incredible with those lyrics and melodies. So I'm really excited for the song to come out. I think people are going to super, super dig it."
