Scorpions' Matthias Jabs Needs Surgery Forcing Tour Dates Cancellations

The Scorpions were set to return home to Germany for a string of shows next month, but they have been forced to cancel the shows so that lead guitarist Matthias Jabs can undergo surgery and recover from injuries suffered during an accident.

The band shared, "We are deeply sorry, especially of course Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and Scorpions lead guitarist, the five concerts of our Germany tour cannot take place as planned in September and in close cooperation with the tour organizer, we will announce news as soon as possible.

"All our fans, all the rock believers in Germany, who have been looking forward to the shows with us, we ask for understanding. Klaus, Rudolf, Mickey and Pawel." See the canceled shows below:

9/11 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

9/13 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

9/15 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

9/18 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

9/20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Related Stories

Scorpions Gearing Up for Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band

Scorpions Pay Tribute To James Kottak

News > Scorpions