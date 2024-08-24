Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced that they have been forced to cancel their remaining tour dates for the year so that frontman Josh Homme can recover from his recent emergency surgery.

The band cut their European tour short in July so that Homme could return to the U.S. for emergency surgery. They shared at the time, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."

They have now decided to cancel their dates for the rest of 2024 to allow Josh to recover. They shared, "QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.

"Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

Related Stories

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

Josh Homme To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age To Make History With Special Performance

Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates

News > Queens Of The Stone Age