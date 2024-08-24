Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion

Slipknot's DJ Sid Wilson has been hospitalized after he suffered burns when a burn pile exploded on his and his girlfriend Kelly Osbourne's farm, he revealed via social media.

Wilson shared a video from the hospital via Instagram and told fans, "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."

Kelly shared also shared an Instagram update about the incident and shared, "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything."

Slipknot reassured fans that Sid would appear with the band on September 1st at the Rocklahoma Festival, "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

Related Stories

Slipknot Party Like It's 1999 With Here Comes The Pain Tour Launch

Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist

Slipknot Reveal Lineup For Knotfest Brasil

Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

News > Slipknot