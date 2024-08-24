Slipknot's DJ Sid Wilson has been hospitalized after he suffered burns when a burn pile exploded on his and his girlfriend Kelly Osbourne's farm, he revealed via social media.
Wilson shared a video from the hospital via Instagram and told fans, "Hi, everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."
Kelly shared also shared an Instagram update about the incident and shared, "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything."
Slipknot reassured fans that Sid would appear with the band on September 1st at the Rocklahoma Festival, "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."
Slipknot Party Like It's 1999 With Here Comes The Pain Tour Launch
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist
Slipknot Reveal Lineup For Knotfest Brasil
Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History- Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' Cover- more
Miranda Lambert Previews 'Postcards from Texas' With Surprise Austin Show- Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery
Slash and Eric Gales Guest On Beth Hart's New Album 'You Still Got Me'
Mike Tramp Shares 'Out With The Boys' Video
Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video
Finger Eleven Deliver 'Adrenaline' Video
Fleshgod Apocalypse Mark 'Opera' Album Release With 'Morphine Waltz' Video
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video