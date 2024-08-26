Motley Crue In The Studio For 'Dr. Feelgood' 35th Anniversary

The 35th anniversary of Motley Crue's "Dr. Feelgood" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Motley Crue unleashed their fifth album, Dr Feelgood, thirty-five years ago and the prescription kicked in immediately, becoming the #1-selling album in America and the biggest of Motley Crue's colorful career.

"Wow, so this is what it's like to watch Monday Night Football without a spike in your arm?" recalls Motley Crue songwriter/bass player Nikki Sixx about his initial experience with sobriety, post-rehab. This was when he cocooned from the "Terror in Tinseltown" debauchery for which Motley Crue had become notorious and used the re-entry into a clean and sober life to write the bulk of the songs which appeared on August 1989's Dr Feelgood.

The band's preceding album Girls Girls Girls had been Motley Crue's top seller up until that time, peaking Top 5 sales with several million sold, so the bar of expectations was set exceedingly high for the Dr Feelgood followup.

Yet with the newly found clarity, the songs which Nikki Sixx composed and which singer Vince Neil, piledriver drummer Tommy Lee, and guitar monster Mick Mars recorded, including "Kickstart My Heart", "Same Ol' Situation", "Without You", and the groove thing "Dr Feelgood", blew every previous Motley Crue standard away, notching the #1 album in America with over six million sold.

Motley Crue were nominated for Grammy Awards and won the American Music Award for Best Hard Rock album of the year! Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil make a house call here In the Studio for Dr Feelgood 35th anniversary

Stream the episode here

