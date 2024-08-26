Watch Bryan Adams' Video For His Version Of KISS Classic 'War Machine'

Bryan Adams has released a music video for "War Machine", which is one of two tracks that co-wrote for the classic KISS album "Creatures Of The Night", that will be featured on his new double a-side single.

As we previously reported, Bryan Adams has announced a special release to launch his brand new independent label Bad Records. To inaugurate the new label, Adams revisits two songs that he cowrote with Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance for the classic 1982 KISS album "Creatures Of The Night".

He announced that is releasing a special double A-side single featuring two songs - 'War Machine' and 'Rock And Roll Hell' through his new independent label, Bad Records. Available for pre-order now as a limited edition double A-side 7" single, available exclusively via Bryan's webstore (releasing 30th August 2024).

Bryan had this to say, "To commemorate the first single on Bad Records, here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22 year old struggling songwriter. I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for Kiss, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance.

"While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of 'War Machine'. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title. Seeing as the other song we'd written was about hell, War was the obvious theme to coincide with it.

"'Rock and Roll Hell' was actually Jim's song that had been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive, and I suggested, that we re-write it for Kiss. It's incredible to think these themes are unfortunately still playing out for real in the world today, but I'm very grateful to the Kiss guys for giving me the chance back then."

Related Stories

Classics KISS Songs Covered By Co-Writer Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams Expands So Happy It Hurts Tour

Bryan Adams Announces Live At Royal Albert Hall Box Sets

MESSER Cover Bryan Adams' 'Cuts Like a Knife'

News > Bryan Adams