Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar has recruited Kenny Aronoff to replace Jason Bonham for his current The Best Of All Worlds Tour after the Led Zeppelin drummer was reportedly forced to leave the trek over a family issue.

Bonham was absent during Tuesday night's (August 27th) concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, but Aronoff joined Hagar, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani at the show.

Hagar shared a tribute to Jason during the into to "Eagles Fly," telling fans, "Tonight I'm going to dedicate this to the Bonham family in England. Hope everything works out okay over there, and to our brother Jason."

Then at the end of the concert, Sammy gave a nod to Jason's replacement at the show, "the man who saved the day, Kenny f***ing Aronoff."

The tour will continue in Nashville tonight (Aug 28th), followed by shows in Noblesville and St. Louis, MO this Friday and Saturday.

