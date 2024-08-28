Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar has recruited Kenny Aronoff to replace Jason Bonham for his current The Best Of All Worlds Tour after the Led Zeppelin drummer was reportedly forced to leave the trek over a family issue.
Bonham was absent during Tuesday night's (August 27th) concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, but Aronoff joined Hagar, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani at the show.
Hagar shared a tribute to Jason during the into to "Eagles Fly," telling fans, "Tonight I'm going to dedicate this to the Bonham family in England. Hope everything works out okay over there, and to our brother Jason."
Then at the end of the concert, Sammy gave a nod to Jason's replacement at the show, "the man who saved the day, Kenny f***ing Aronoff."
The tour will continue in Nashville tonight (Aug 28th), followed by shows in Noblesville and St. Louis, MO this Friday and Saturday.
Sammy Hagar, Corey Taylor and More In The Black Moods 500 Days Of Silence Doc
Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite
Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar
Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock- Jason Bonham Leaves Sammy Hagar Tour- Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up Short For KISS Gig- more
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour- Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Rumors- Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse- more
Morgan Wade To Perform On CBS Saturday Morning- Ella Langley and Riley Green Visit Old West For 'you look like you love me' Video- more
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock
Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig
Billy Morrison Teams With Linda Perry For 'Chasing Shadows' Video
Hear Mick Fleetwood And Jake Shimabukuro Cover 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
Epica To Livestream The Symphonic Synergy Show
Winona Fighter Share 'Wlbrn St Tvrn' Video
10,000 Years Introduce New Album With 'High Noon In Sword City'