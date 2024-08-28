Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Foxborough Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the second of two recent shows in Foxborough, MA.

The fourth single issued from the group's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured alongside "Enter Sandman" and "The Unforgiven" from the project, and songs from seven different studio sets.

"Metallica" delivered the band's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as the group's first album to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The Foxborough events marked the opening shows of the summer North American leg of the band's M72 World Tour in support of the "72 Seasons" album; stream "Wherever I May Roam" and "Screaming Suicide" from the second night here.

