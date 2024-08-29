Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th

Linkin Park have replaced their glitchy countdown clock on social media with a partial logo image that includes the message "Be part of something. Septmber 5th", followed by a link to their official website.

Update @ 1:35 PM Central: The band's fanclub, The Linkin Park Underground, reportedly sent out emails to members inviting them to RSVP for a chance to win tickets to a special event in Los Angeles on September 5th.

The message noted: Event tickets are limited, not guaranteed, and will be randomly assigned. The event will occur on September 5th in Los Angeles, CA, between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

If selected, the following applies: * You must be 18 years or older * You must be able to attend in person * Do not RSVP if you cannot be in Los Angeles on September 5th * No +1s allowed * Event tickets are non-transferable * Transportation and lodging will not be provided.

The RSVP is only "open to Linkin Park Underground members with a valid Passport Plus membership as of August 24, 2024"

As we reported yesterday, Linkin Park fans were left disappointed after a mysterious countdown clock they added to their website over the weekend reached zero, only to begin counting up.

A short time later, a video with a glitchy clock counting up was added to the band's Facebook page with the caption "It's only a matter of time". Some fans notice the clock glitched at the 9:05 mark, leading to speculation that an announcement would come on September 5th or at 9:05 tonight. Until then fans have to wait and see.

Some fans were frustrated by the stunt and shared that frustration via the comments section of the Facebook post. One fan wrote, "WHATS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME? THE SUSPENSE AND THE HEART ATTACKS I HAD FOR THIS I WATCHED THE COUNTDOWN END AND I FELT THE TEARS IN MY EYES AS IT STARTED COUNTING UP. YOU CANT DO THIS TO US?????"

Another wrote, "Why??? I hate anxiety and uncertainty and also, plans changing. Been waiting like the rest of us and all we get is a black screen and silence."

And another fan added, "And just like that everyone lost interest in this..."

