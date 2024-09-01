Judas Priest's 'Rocka Rolla' Has Been Reworked With More Modern Sound

Judas Priest's Ian Hill says that the band's classic 1974 album "Rocka Rolla" has been reworked by their producer Tom Allom to have a more modern sound for an upcoming reissue.

Hill shared the news during an interview with Detroit radio station WRIF on the Takin' Rock With Meltdown show. He said, "It's just been re-engineered by Tom Allom after all of these years. "The multi-tracks were in remarkably good condition, and he's changed some of the sounds, made it more modern and obviously remixed it.

"And he's done a great job. It's just coming out shortly, I believe. It's only a few weeks away, I'm sure it is. Yeah, but he's redone it. It's gonna be re-released, which is great news. It's finally got the production it's always needed."

