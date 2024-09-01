Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion In 2025

Morrissey shared an update on his official website late last week stating that a lucrative offer was made to launch a world tour of The Smiths next year and that the vocalist said yes to the offer, but Johnny Marr never responded.

Under the heading of "war is old, art is young," Morrissey's website shared, "In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as 'The Smiths' throughout 2025.

"Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order."

If a reunion actually happens, it would mark the first time that Marr and Morrissey will perform together as The Smiths since the group broke up in 1987.

