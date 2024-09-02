Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale

Cart & Horses, the London music venue where metal legends Iron Maiden got their start is up for sale in an effort to save the historic pub, they revealed in a new posting on social media late last week.

The following message was shared on Cart & Horses' Facebook page last Friday (August 30th): "Cart & Horses friends/family. We just wanted to update you all on the SALE of the pub. IF anyone is interested in buying the venue now is the time to do it.

"We all know that it is not easy to get the money together nowadays but we just wanted to inform everyone. Would be better if someone within the music industry comes forward and buys the pub.

"We have been trying for the past 10 months to get this deal via the mortgage/bank and we have spent about 15+K in fees but now we have hit a massive rock and it is not going anywhere. The ONLY way to buy it is CASH BUY.

"We still have 14 years lease left so nothing will change hopefully within the lease, apart from them increasing the rent to drive us out (but if we can get someone to buy it, just to insure that the venue will not be turned into some corner shop or something like that). We have worked hard to save it and that would be the last thing we all want for this venue.

"We do have some savings but nowhere close to the buying price of 800K+fees.

"Last option would be GoFundMe but that is the last straw as it is a big amount.

"It would be helpful if you all can tag/share this post with anyone interested.

"Thank you all for the support so far because of you we're still here today.

"Cart & Horses team"

