Singled Out: Lips Speak Louder's Hype

Nashville alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder just released their debut single "Hype", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Rachel Brandsness to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I came up with the idea for "Hype" when I was at home one afternoon. I had been writing and collaborating with Angie for several months and was really trying to tap into a 90's sound, as well as write something that rocked a little extra hard. I think the chords and chorus melody came to me first. That melody then kind of guided the subject matter of the lyrics. It had such a scathing feel to it and an aggression.

From there the verses took shape. "Hype" is about calling out the people who would sell themselves out to gain social status and power. It's about the price of inauthenticity and going as far as to ask the person selling out, "Do you believe the hype?" It puts the person on the spot and questions if they have been faking it so long that even they have started to believe the charade. I think we've all experienced this type of person in our lives at work or school or somewhere along the line, and "Hype" is about letting them know that while they might be getting away with it for now, you see them for what they really are. It was cathartic in a lot of ways to write. I think I use songs to express a lot of things that I don't always feel like I am able to say in my daily life.

Sonically, "Hype" is a nod to 90s grunge, which was very much by design as grunge kind of came along as a response to the heavily-produced, over-the-top rock of the 80s. Plus, the 90s artists that we loved also frequently called out inauthenticity, so it just made sense to us right away. Angie and I also wanted to really have a high-energy rock song to play live on stage in which we could play off of each other, and "Hype" was the perfect platform for creating that with the huge guitars and drums. Our producer, Emily Wolfe, helped us realize that sound and bring as much energy to the recorded version as we attempt to convey when performing live. Overall, "Hype" has become a sort of anthem for us and it's been really cool to finally have it out in the world and see how it resonates with people.

