Queen's Brian May Recovering From Stroke

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May revealed in a new video message to fans that he recently suffered a minor stroke that caused him to loss control of his arm, but he reports that his "OK" and can play guitar.

In a video entitled "Health hiccup... plenty of bombshells in the documentary ", May shared, "Hi Folks. I hope you're all well out there I'm here to bring you first of all some good news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital, where I went. Blue lights flashing, the lot. Very exciting.

"I didn't wanna say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding it, I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that, because it'll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. So good news is I'm OK. Just doing what I'm told, which is basically nothing. I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. Well, I'm not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high, not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I'm good."

Related Stories

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

News > Queen