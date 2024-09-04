Scorpions Explain Accident That Derailed September Tour Dates

Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs shared an update with fans after he had surgery for injuries that he suffered in a home accident that caused the band to cancel the dates they had planned this month in their native Germany.

Matthias shared, "Dear fans and friends, as you might have heard already, i had a bad accident in my rented summer house. I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel.

"I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg. Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.

"I will try everything to be able to play guitar again on stage as soon as possible. I am sorry to tell you, that the shows in September won't be happening, but I am very optimistic that we will see you again very soon. Rock n Roll forever, Yours Matthias."

The band previously announced, "We are deeply sorry, especially of course Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and Scorpions lead guitarist, the five concerts of our Germany tour cannot take place as planned in September and in close cooperation with the tour organizer, we will announce news as soon as possible. All our fans, all the rock believers in Germany, who have been looking forward to the shows with us, we ask for understanding. Klaus, Rudolf, Mickey and Pawel."

Dates that were cancelled:

9/11 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

9/13 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

9/15 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

9/18 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

9/20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Related Stories

Scorpions' Matthias Jabs Needs Surgery Forcing Tour Dates Cancellations

Scorpions Gearing Up for Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band

News > Scorpions