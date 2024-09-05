Motorhead's 'We Take No Prisoners' The Singles 1995 - 2006' Box Set Coming

Motorhead have announced that they will be releasing the new 'We Take No Prisoners' The Singles 1995 - 2006" box set on October 25th that will feature a
collection of a & b sides in a deluxe 7" set, expanded cd and digital.
Here is the official announcement: Back in the golden era of the single of the 1970's and 80's, Motorhead would regularly assault the ears of chart listeners on a Sunday afternoon with a string of hit smashes in the rock charts of the time. The single as a format may have been less prominent from the 90's onwards due to the dawn of the CD, but that didn't diminish the calibre of the singles and promos that Motorhead continued to release. These mostly CD singles are now rare and highly collectable, so it only feels fitting for this era of the band's bullet belt full of hits to be reappraised and released on the format that singles were born for, 7" vinyl.
We Take No Prisoners is a collection of the bands singles spanning 1995 to 2006, and available as a nine 7" single box set and expanded double CD and digital editions. From crowd pleasers like the pummeling 'Sacrifice', through their unique cover of Sex Pistols, 'God Save The Queen' to the semi-acoustic roots vibes of 'Whorehouse Blues', no one could deny their song writing prowess was still second to none. With a selection of rare live and radio edits thrown in for good measure and a long lost promo interview with Lemmy and Mikkey Dee from 2004, this is a definitive collection of this era of the band and the songs that drove the success of the albums they were lifted from.
CD EDITION TRACKLISTING
DISC ONE
1. Sacrifice
2. Order / Fade to Black
3. Over Your Shoulder (Live)
4. I Don't Believe a Word (Single Edit)
5. Overnight Sensation (Live)
6. Love for Sale
7. Take the Blame
8. God Save the Queen
9. One More F***ing Time
DISC TWO
1. Shut Your Mouth (Single Edit)
2. See Me Burning
3. Whorehouse Blues
4. Killers
5. God Was Never on Your Side
6. Trigger
7. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
8. Devil I Know
9. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (Live)
10. 'Inferno' Interview
11. 'Inferno' Interview - Bel Age Hotel, California, April 2004"
(w/ Mikkey Dee and Lemmy)
