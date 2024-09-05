Sammy Hagar, Creed To Rock Stagecoach Festival

Sammy Hagar, Creed and Goo Goo Dolls are set to be rare rock performers at next year's installment of the Stagecoach music festival that will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Ca on April 25th through 27th.
The popular country music festival will feature headline performances from Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs, with Sammy Hagar, the Goo Goo Dolls set to perform on the main stage on Sunday night, with Creed rocking the Late Night Palomino stage along with T-Pain and Backstreet Boys.
Hagar's camp took to social media to share his excitement about joining the lineup. They said, "Get ready, y'all! Sammy will be rocking Stagecoach Festival in 2025! Let the good times roll and prepare to snag your tickets next Friday, 9/13 at 11am PT!"
