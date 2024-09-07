Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson has revealed that he will be not be taking part in the band's upcoming reunion tour, but he has been involved with the making of their forthcoming comeback album, "From Zero" (out Nov 15th).

The band announced their return and new lineup during a special livestreamed event last Thursday in Los Angeles. Guitarist Alex Feder took Delson's place at the event, joining Mike Shinoda, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, and new vocalist Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame, and new drummer Colin Brittain.

Fans notices that Brad was not part of the livestream and he shared the following to update fans on why he did not take part and will not be on their upcoming tour, "Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world.

"Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn't do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you.

"In awe of @emilyarmstrong and @colinbrittain for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship.

"I've always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I've realized I thrive most when I'm actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes--in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.

"I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex-my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he'll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe.

"Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey. -BBB"

Related Stories

Linkin Park Return, Share New Song, Plus Announce Album and Tour

Lzzy Hale Sparks Linkin Park Speculation With Surprise Cover

Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th

Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock

News > Linkin Park