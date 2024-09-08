.

Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

09-08-2024
Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

Dutch modern progressive rock band Dilemma have just released a new track called 'Sanctuary', which is the third single from their forthcoming concept album 'The Purpose Paradox' (out September 20th).

Robin Z said of the new track, "In the eight-minute epic 'Sanctuary,' everything that defines Dilemma comes together for me. It's a track that encapsulates energy, melody, a break that starts softly and swells into pure progressive rock, and a chorus that instantly embeds itself in your mind.

"The virtuosity of Collin (drums) and Kristoffer (bass) lays the groundwork for a musical journey where Wudstik sings with every fiber of his being, Paul (guitar) drives the song forward-sometimes subtly, sometimes with full force-and Robin (keys) adds occasional surprising twists.

"For me, 'Sanctuary' is the ultimate opener for our new album, The Purpose Paradox. It offers a perfect glimpse of what lies ahead in the following tracks. What choices will Neon, the protagonist of the album's story, face? And will he ultimately find the peace and safety promised to him at the outset?"

Related Stories
Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea 2020 In Review

Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea

News > Dilemma

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring- Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam- more

Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour- Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album- more

Day In Country

Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025- Corey Kent Recruits Lauren Alaina For 'Now or Never' Video- more

Reviews

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field

What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!

On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More

Latest News

Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring

Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'

Boston Manor Talk New Album 'Sundiver'

Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'

Napoleon Share Cover Of Paramore's 'Misery Business'