Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

Dutch modern progressive rock band Dilemma have just released a new track called 'Sanctuary', which is the third single from their forthcoming concept album 'The Purpose Paradox' (out September 20th).

Robin Z said of the new track, "In the eight-minute epic 'Sanctuary,' everything that defines Dilemma comes together for me. It's a track that encapsulates energy, melody, a break that starts softly and swells into pure progressive rock, and a chorus that instantly embeds itself in your mind.

"The virtuosity of Collin (drums) and Kristoffer (bass) lays the groundwork for a musical journey where Wudstik sings with every fiber of his being, Paul (guitar) drives the song forward-sometimes subtly, sometimes with full force-and Robin (keys) adds occasional surprising twists.

"For me, 'Sanctuary' is the ultimate opener for our new album, The Purpose Paradox. It offers a perfect glimpse of what lies ahead in the following tracks. What choices will Neon, the protagonist of the album's story, face? And will he ultimately find the peace and safety promised to him at the outset?"

