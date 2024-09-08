Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single

Dutch modern progressive rock band Dilemma have just released a new track called 'Sanctuary', which is the third single from their forthcoming concept album 'The Purpose Paradox' (out September 20th).
Robin Z said of the new track, "In the eight-minute epic 'Sanctuary,' everything that defines Dilemma comes together for me. It's a track that encapsulates energy, melody, a break that starts softly and swells into pure progressive rock, and a chorus that instantly embeds itself in your mind.
"The virtuosity of Collin (drums) and Kristoffer (bass) lays the groundwork for a musical journey where Wudstik sings with every fiber of his being, Paul (guitar) drives the song forward-sometimes subtly, sometimes with full force-and Robin (keys) adds occasional surprising twists.
"For me, 'Sanctuary' is the ultimate opener for our new album, The Purpose Paradox. It offers a perfect glimpse of what lies ahead in the following tracks. What choices will Neon, the protagonist of the album's story, face? And will he ultimately find the peace and safety promised to him at the outset?"
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video
Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea 2020 In Review
Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring- Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam- more
Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour- Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album- more
Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025- Corey Kent Recruits Lauren Alaina For 'Now or Never' Video- more
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring
Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'
Boston Manor Talk New Album 'Sundiver'
Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single
Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'
Napoleon Share Cover Of Paramore's 'Misery Business'