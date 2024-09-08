Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is surprised that he has become the only member from the iconic band's debut lineup to continue to perform live, and that Eddie Van Halen's death spelled the end of "on the original Van Halen or any incarnation of Van Halen."

Anthony just wrapped the summer Best Of All Worlds Tour with his longtime bandmate Sammy Hagar, which paid tribute to musical legacy of Van Halen and spoke to Eddie Truck for his SiriusXM show.

Michael said of being the only remaining touring member of the original lineup, "I don't really think about it consciously that I'm the only person." But said that a friend pointed that fact out to him. "I'm the only one from the original band left out here doing this. And I thought, 'Whoa, that's a trip.' I never thought about it."

He continued, "I always thought that it would have been either [Eddie] and Alex or whatever that would have carried on after everybody was gone or everyone broke up or everyone stopped getting along. And here I am, I'm the guy."

