Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is surprised that he has become the only member from the iconic band's debut lineup to continue to perform live, and that Eddie Van Halen's death spelled the end of "on the original Van Halen or any incarnation of Van Halen."
Anthony just wrapped the summer Best Of All Worlds Tour with his longtime bandmate Sammy Hagar, which paid tribute to musical legacy of Van Halen and spoke to Eddie Truck for his SiriusXM show.
Michael said of being the only remaining touring member of the original lineup, "I don't really think about it consciously that I'm the only person." But said that a friend pointed that fact out to him. "I'm the only one from the original band left out here doing this. And I thought, 'Whoa, that's a trip.' I never thought about it."
He continued, "I always thought that it would have been either [Eddie] and Alex or whatever that would have carried on after everybody was gone or everyone broke up or everyone stopped getting along. And here I am, I'm the guy."
Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex
All-Eras Van Halen Fundraiser Show Announced
Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring- Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam- more
Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour- Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album- more
Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025- Corey Kent Recruits Lauren Alaina For 'Now or Never' Video- more
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring
Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'
Boston Manor Talk New Album 'Sundiver'
Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single
Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'
Napoleon Share Cover Of Paramore's 'Misery Business'