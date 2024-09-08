Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher says that the reunited band with his brother Noel have already completed work on a new album, which would mark the acclaimed band's first new record since 2008 "Dig Out Your Soul".

Liam broke the news while interacting with fans via social media. A fan asked they could expect the reunited band to release a new album and Gallagher responded, "Yep it's already finished," according to Classic Rock.

Another fan asked if a new record was "in the air", and Liam responded, "It's in the bag mate f*** the air". So far the band have announced the initial dates of their 2025 reunion tour, but have yet to official reveal plans to release the new album. See the dates below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

30th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium

28th - London, Wembley Stadium

Related Stories

Oasis Look Back At 'Live Forever' For Vevo Footnotes

Oasis Add New Wembley Stadium Shows To Reunion Tour

Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour

Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour

News > Oasis