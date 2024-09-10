Steve Hackett Announces Special Guests For Royal Albert Hall Concert

Steve Hackett has revealed that he will be joined by John Hackett, Steve Rothery and Ray Wilson as special guests at his Royal Albert Hall concert that is taking place next month.

The show is part of Hackett's Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour, which has already sold out 10 shows of his 16 date UK tour in October. To mark the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Hackett is including a selection of highlights from this iconic Genesis album.

"I'm excited that several shows have already sold out for my UK tour Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo..." says Steve Hackett. "The whole band are on fire playing this thrilling set. It's great to have Amanda Lehmann with us for the whole of this UK tour too, with John Hackett, Steve Rothery and Ray Wilson also joining for the Royal Albert Hall show... I so much look forward to this special celebratory tour!"

Wed 2nd October Aylesbury Friars Waterside SOLD OUT

Thurs 3rd October Portsmouth Guildhall

Sat 5th October Bristol Beacon SOLD OUT

Sun 6th October Cambridge Corn Exchange SOLD OUT

Mon 7th October Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 9th October Liverpool Philharmonic SOLD OUT

Friday 11th October Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sat 12th October Guildford G Live SOLD OUT

Sun 13th October Stoke Victoria Hall

Tue 15th October York Barbican SOLD OUT

Wed 16th October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 18th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT

Sat 19th October Gateshead Glasshouse SOLD OUT

Sun 20th October Manchester Bridgewater Hall SOLD OUT

Tue 22nd October Reading Hexagon SOLD OUT

Wed 23rd October London Royal Albert Hall

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Announces UK Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour

Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup

Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue

Steve Hackett Shares 'Circo Inferno'

News > Steve Hackett