Steve Hackett Announces Special Guests For Royal Albert Hall Concert

Steve Hackett has revealed that he will be joined by John Hackett, Steve Rothery and Ray Wilson as special guests at his Royal Albert Hall concert that is taking place next month.
The show is part of Hackett's Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour, which has already sold out 10 shows of his 16 date UK tour in October. To mark the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Hackett is including a selection of highlights from this iconic Genesis album.
"I'm excited that several shows have already sold out for my UK tour Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo..." says Steve Hackett. "The whole band are on fire playing this thrilling set. It's great to have Amanda Lehmann with us for the whole of this UK tour too, with John Hackett, Steve Rothery and Ray Wilson also joining for the Royal Albert Hall show... I so much look forward to this special celebratory tour!"
Wed 2nd October Aylesbury Friars Waterside SOLD OUT
Thurs 3rd October Portsmouth Guildhall
Sat 5th October Bristol Beacon SOLD OUT
Sun 6th October Cambridge Corn Exchange SOLD OUT
Mon 7th October Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 9th October Liverpool Philharmonic SOLD OUT
Friday 11th October Cardiff Utilita Arena
Sat 12th October Guildford G Live SOLD OUT
Sun 13th October Stoke Victoria Hall
Tue 15th October York Barbican SOLD OUT
Wed 16th October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Fri 18th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT
Sat 19th October Gateshead Glasshouse SOLD OUT
Sun 20th October Manchester Bridgewater Hall SOLD OUT
Tue 22nd October Reading Hexagon SOLD OUT
Wed 23rd October London Royal Albert Hall
Steve Hackett Announces UK Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour
Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup
Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue
Steve Hackett Shares 'Circo Inferno'
Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover- Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream- more
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle- Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates- more
Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video- Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Sammy Hagar Recaps The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Van Zant Reunite And Share Video From First New Album In Almost 20 Years
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2025 Dates
Can Announce New Album In Live Series 'Live In Keele 1977'
Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai Get Animated For 'Incite The Watch'
Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue