Metallica Stream 'Battery' From Second Minneapolis Concert

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2024
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Battery", from an August 18 show in Minneapolis. MN. The opening track from the 1986 project was featured during the second of two shows at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium as part of a recently-completed run of North American series dates on the group's M72 World Tour.

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. The band is also sharing video of a performance of the 2008 "Death Magnetic" track, "The Day That Never Comes", from the Minneapolis event.

Get more tour details and stream live footage from Minneapolis here.

