Sick Puppies 'Going Places' With New Video

Sick Puppies have premiered a music video for their new track "Going Places". That song arrives ahead of the band's forthcoming album, "Wave The Bull", which will arrive early next year.

"'Going Places' is a song about feeling stuck in life and basically fed up with it all," Emma Anzai states. "The video we shot is a good representation of throwing our hands up in the air, letting go of everything, and feeling a release from the malaise and just having fun."

The band said of the album, "We are all familiar with what it means to "Take the bull by the horns," but to WAVE THE BULL is a different take on approaching life's most difficult times," the band states. "To WAVE THE BULL is to provoke, embrace, and surrender to the battles that will inevitably scar us - a battle cry for the emotional masochist. Antagonizing adversity, afraid of nothing," the band declares. "This is the central theme, and philosophy behind our fifth studio album, WAVE THE BULL, as we reflected on the thick skin grown from the trials, and tribulations of our band's history and hardships, both professionally and personally."

Sick Puppies continue, "Coded by a colored guide, this aggressive concept album genre-hops between three lyrical themes - 'The Omen Tracks' (themed in black), which foreshadow the hard times to come, with lyrical content ranging from frustration, betrayal, and panic. 'The Fight Tracks' (themed in red) represent relentless, animalistic tenacity leaning all the way into hardship. And 'The Aftermath Tracks' (themed in white) that express the mixed bag of emotion that comes with being on the other side of disaster. This concept album is a collection of songs that thematically, lyrically, musically, and sonically double down on the narrative that it's not about what life throws at you, it's about the way in which you face it So, WAVE THE BULL!"

