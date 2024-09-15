.

Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight

09-15-2024
Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight

Jane's Addiction took to Instagram to issue an apology to fans over the onstage incident in Boston where frontman Perry Farrell took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro, which caused the concert to end early.

The band is currently on a co-headlining tour with Love and Rockets and following the incident they cancelled Sunday's concert. They shared via social media on Saturday, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport.

"Refunds will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you purchased via a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, etc),reach out to them directly. Thank you, Jane's Addiction".

Related Stories

News > Jane's Addiction

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more

Day In Country

Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more

Reviews

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Latest News

Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight

Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'

Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video

Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album

The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video

Robyn Hitchcock Unplugs For '1967: Vacations In The Past'

Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'