Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight

Jane's Addiction took to Instagram to issue an apology to fans over the onstage incident in Boston where frontman Perry Farrell took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro, which caused the concert to end early.
The band is currently on a co-headlining tour with Love and Rockets and following the incident they cancelled Sunday's concert. They shared via social media on Saturday, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport.
"Refunds will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you purchased via a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, etc),reach out to them directly. Thank you, Jane's Addiction".
