Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation

Jane's Addiction announced that they have cancelled the remaining dates of their coheadlining tour with Love and Rockets after they had to stop their concert in Boston short due an on stage altercation.

During the Boston stop of the tour on Friday night (September 13th), frontman Perry Farrell was led off stage after he took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro, forcing the band to end the show early and cancelling the next date.

The group has now issued the following statement, "To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

"Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at y our point of purchase - or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like Stub-Hub, Seat Geek, etc, please reach out to them direct. Thank you, Jane's Addiction"

