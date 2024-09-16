.

Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series

Legendary heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne has landed a new gig. The Black Sabbath icon will be a guest star on the Nickelodeon animated series "Bubble Guppies".

Ozzy will be voicing a character named Sid Fishy, dubbed a "rock and roll fish who loves being rotten", according to Rolling Stones (paywalled article). An air date for Osbourne's appearance has not been revealed.

He reportedly was inspired to take on the part for his granddaughter Pearl. "The whole reason I did the show was for Pearl. She has Nick Jr. on 24/7. I can't wait to see her reaction when she hears my voice come from Sid Fishy's mouth."

