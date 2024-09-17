Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced that his new memoir, entitled "Fahrenheit-182" will be published on April 8, 2025 by HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books.

Hoppus co-wrote the book with Dan Ozzi who previously teamed up for a memoire by Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace. Marks shared the news of the book by releasing a fake informercial on Instagram.

He said in the clip, "This book has everything. A young man born in the California desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It's got skateboarding. It's got punk rock clubs. It's got '90s music. But that's not all. Pre-order now and we'll throw in, at no extra cost to you, anxiety, depression, band breakups... loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation. And, of course, everyone's favorite: cancer! This sh*t gets dark."

According to the synopsis, the book is "a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.

"Bassist, songwriter, and vocalist for renowned pop-punk trailblazers blink-182, Mark Hoppus, tells his story in Fahrenheit-182. A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

