Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced that his new memoir, entitled "Fahrenheit-182" will be published on April 8, 2025 by HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books.
Hoppus co-wrote the book with Dan Ozzi who previously teamed up for a memoire by Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace. Marks shared the news of the book by releasing a fake informercial on Instagram.
He said in the clip, "This book has everything. A young man born in the California desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It's got skateboarding. It's got punk rock clubs. It's got '90s music. But that's not all. Pre-order now and we'll throw in, at no extra cost to you, anxiety, depression, band breakups... loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation. And, of course, everyone's favorite: cancer! This sh*t gets dark."
According to the synopsis, the book is "a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.
"Bassist, songwriter, and vocalist for renowned pop-punk trailblazers blink-182, Mark Hoppus, tells his story in Fahrenheit-182. A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."
blink-182 Stream 'ONE MORE TIME... PART-2'
blink-182 Surprise Release 'No Fun' With 'All In My Head'
blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2
Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'
Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour
Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour
All Time Low and I Prevail Team For 'I Hate This Song'
Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour
The Brazen Youth's Nic Lussier Releasing New Downey Chase Track This Week
Third Annual Cloudbreak Music Festival Invading Seattle In November
HIM Announce ''When Love and Death Embrace' Anthology