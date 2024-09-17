The Brazen Youth's Nic Lussier Releasing New Downey Chase Track This Week

The Brazen Youth's Nic Lussier will be releasing his new Downey Chase project single "Long, Long Time", on September 20th, with the 10-track LP set to release on October 11th.

They sent over the following details: Lussier has always been part of something larger. For seven years, he helped lead The Brazen Youth-a band that crisscrossed the country, garnered millions of streams, and released albums that felt like places you could visit. But as time passed, life's rhythms began to blur-the cycles of creating, touring, and performing grew familiar, even as the music thrived. For Lussier, it wasn't about the band; it was about rediscovering something deeper within himself.

"I realized I had to reconnect with the reason I make music in the first place," he says. So he packed his bags, leaving behind the world he knew in New England, and headed for Colorado.

Out West, surrounded by mountains, Nic found space to breathe. "I wanted to feel something new, to be somewhere I could rediscover that initial spark I had when I first started writing." That search led to Downey Chase, a project that's less about performance and more about personal excavation. The songs are simple, vulnerable-recorded in a makeshift closet studio in his Colorado home. No frills, no pressure, just honesty.

"I've been thinking a lot about trust lately," Nic admits. "Trusting myself, trusting the process, trusting that the music will come when it's ready." It's the kind of trust that takes time to build. "Downey Chase feels like a hero's journey-except I'm not the hero. The music is."

Mastered by Anna Frick in Colorado, the album holds the same raw energy with which it was conceived. There's no rush here. Just a quiet return to the essentials of why Lussier makes music: to explore, to feel, to understand. The songs reflect that-rooted in simplicity, yet laced with the complex emotions that come from trying to see yourself clearly.

The first single, "I Spin" released on May 31st, sets the tone for what's to come. The second, "Flash Forward" continues that exploration. You'll hear fiddles, banjos, and other instrumentation not often associated with Lussier's writing.

For Nic, Downey Chase isn't about chasing success. It's about making something honest, something lasting. "I wanted to create music that feels like it comes from the same place I do," he says.

With three singles already released, the final single,

