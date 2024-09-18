Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'

Despite pulling the plug on their reunion tour, the original line-up of Jane's Addiction (vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery) have just shared their new single "True Love".

As we previously reported, last week the band announced that they have cancelled the remaining dates of their coheadlining tour with Love and Rockets after they had to stop their concert in Boston short due an on stage altercation.

During the Boston stop of the tour on September 13th, frontman Perry Farrell was led off stage after he took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro, forcing the band to end the show early and cancelling the next date.

The group late shared the following statement, "To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

"Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at y our point of purchase - or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like Stub-Hub, Seat Geek, etc, please reach out to them direct. Thank you, Jane's Addiction"

