(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a performance of the 1980 "British Steel" classic "Rapid Fire", from a recent appearance at Greece's Release Athens festival. The legendary UK band headlined a bill on July 21 that also featured Bruce Dickinson, Accept, and local band Saturday Night Satan.
The festival set marked one of the final dates on Judas Priest's recently-completed European leg of a 2024 tour in support of the group's latest album, "Invincible Shield."
Judas Priest launched the North American leg of the 2024 trek - with guests Sabaton - in Montreal, QC on September 13. Watch the Release Athens performance of "Rapid Fire" here.
Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'
Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue
Judas Priest's 'Rocka Rolla' Has Been Reworked With More Modern Sound
Judas Priest Share 'Panic Attack' Live Video
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78
Hear Remix Of Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'
Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic
Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton
Singled Out: feedtherightwolf's Daydreamer
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'
Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour
Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour