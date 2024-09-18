Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a performance of the 1980 "British Steel" classic "Rapid Fire", from a recent appearance at Greece's Release Athens festival. The legendary UK band headlined a bill on July 21 that also featured Bruce Dickinson, Accept, and local band Saturday Night Satan.

The festival set marked one of the final dates on Judas Priest's recently-completed European leg of a 2024 tour in support of the group's latest album, "Invincible Shield."

Judas Priest launched the North American leg of the 2024 trek - with guests Sabaton - in Montreal, QC on September 13. Watch the Release Athens performance of "Rapid Fire" here.

