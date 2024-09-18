Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "One", from an August 25 show in Edmonton, AB. The third single from "...And Justice For All" has the historical significance of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group.

While Metallica's fourth studio album lost out on their first Grammy nomination in 1989 to Jethro Tull as part of the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal Or Instrumental award, the "One" video increased the group's profile with the music industry and the mainstream audience and the song was honored as the renamed category's Best Metal Performance winner a year later.

"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.

As part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the group's M72 World Tour, the second of two nights at the city's Commonwealth Stadium featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Get tour details and stream live footage - including "Lux AEterna" - from night two in Edmonton here.

