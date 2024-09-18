.

Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton

Bruce Henne | 09-18-2024
Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "One", from an August 25 show in Edmonton, AB. The third single from "...And Justice For All" has the historical significance of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group.

While Metallica's fourth studio album lost out on their first Grammy nomination in 1989 to Jethro Tull as part of the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal Or Instrumental award, the "One" video increased the group's profile with the music industry and the mainstream audience and the song was honored as the renamed category's Best Metal Performance winner a year later.

"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.

As part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the group's M72 World Tour, the second of two nights at the city's Commonwealth Stadium featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Get tour details and stream live footage - including "Lux AEterna" - from night two in Edmonton here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton

Metallica Stream Edmonton Performance Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Stream 'Battery' From Second Minneapolis Concert

Metallica Stream Minneapolis Performance Of 'Hit The Lights'

Metallica Stream Ride The Lightning Classics From Second Chicago Concert

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- more

Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more

Reviews

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78

Hear Remix Of Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'

Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic

Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton

Singled Out: feedtherightwolf's Daydreamer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour