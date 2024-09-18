Singled Out: feedtherightwolf's Daydreamer

Richmond, VA rockers feedtherightwolf just released a new single called "Daydreamer", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song, which is the title track to their forthcoming EP that arrives on November 1st. Here is the story:
Overall we thought thematically, "Daydreamer" was such a great way to encapsulate everything from the geopolitical drama that is so front and center and what a distraction it has become, but more so the everyday experiences we all have with self imposed pressure to succeed but also at its most granular level simply pay the bills, and really just those in the moment choices we make that effect our lives for better or worse. Simply put, the more we age and the more responsibility we have, the more we lose sight of our dreams. Why?
The chorus line itself was a moment where I was driving with my young daughter in the car and the thought popped into mind. She was daydreaming and didn't have a care in the world at the same time I was rushing through traffic, surely thinking about the next work obligation or next bill to pay
While this song is about how people lose themselves in the everyday stresses of life, giving up on ambitions and dreams, it also pays tribute to a band we all loved many years ago called By a Thread who released a record called Last of the Daydreams - you can hear the reference in the chorus lyrics.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
