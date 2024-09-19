Singled Out: Lynn Rosenblood's Wolfcry

Canadian singer-songwriter Lynn Rosenblood just released the new song "Wolfcry", which is the lead single from her forthcoming album "Ascent" (out Nov 15th). To celebrate we asked Lynn to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I was on an empty beach on the summer solstice in the West Kootenays in 2022 and I saw a guy in his chair reading a massive book - (name of book here). I said, "that's some light summer reading". He laughed and we became instant friends and talked for hours. It turns out that he is a music producer and we stayed in contact over the year, during which I learned to make my own demos on the original GarageBand (it's all you need!).

In October 2023 I went to Regina Saskatchewan to make a record - amazing that it did happen like that. It was a fast and furious five days laying down vocals, guitars and Walter Jeworski called in Jayson Brinkworth to play drums and percussion. It was the most loving supportive environment and I will forever cherish this studio time.

Back in Nelson, I went into the studio with Rahj Levinson and he engineered some guitar and standup bass with Jeese Lee. We also created a whole new track You Are Here from scratch - I think it fits well with the others. From there, the songs went to LA, where they were mixed and mastered by old friend and long time collaborator Jonathan Meenk. He mixed "Stand In The River", "Away and Tail of a Hawk" and Zack Djurich mixed "Wolf Cry", "You Are Here", "Monsters" and "Jacarandas".

Wolfcry is the first single - The last punch that takes you out and you can't fathom hope or existence. A desperate call from the deepest place of surrender and a realization that you are no longer alone.

