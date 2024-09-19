The Eagles Tribute Their 'Brother' J.D. Souther

The Eagles shared a tribute to their friend and collaborator J.D. Souther who passed away this week at the age of 78, who they called a "brother" and worked with on a number of their big hits including "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town" and "Heartache Tonight."

The band shared the following tribute to J.D. (John David) Souther on their official website on Wednesday (September 18th): "We have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter, a pioneer of the Southern California sound that emerged in the 1970s. J.D. Souther was smart, talented, well-read, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor. He loved a good meal, a good movie, and a good Martini ... and he loved dogs, adopting many, over the course of his lifetime.

"Born in Detroit and raised in the Texas Panhandle, he was a student of the deep roots of the best American music - from country, to jazz, to classical, as well as 'Standards' from the Great American Songbook - and that knowledge and appreciation informed his work. He was a crucial co-writer on many of our most popular songs, including, The Best of My Love, New Kid in Town, and Heartache Tonight. J.D. also collaborated on many of Don Henley's solo works, including The Heart of the Matter, Little Tin God, If Dirt Were Dollars and Talking to the Moon.

"We mourn his loss and we send our condolences to his family, his friends, and his many fans around the world. He was an extraordinary man and will be greatly missed by many.

"Adios, old friend. Travel well.

"The Eagles"

