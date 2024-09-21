Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker

Fans can now hear Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose teaming up with legendary guitarist Michael Schenker for a cover of the classic UFO track "Love To Love", from Schenker's brand new album "My Years With UFO" that finds him revisiting tracks from his era with the iconic hard rock band.
The album features Schenker covering 11 songs from his six year tenure with UFO with new versions of tracks from the albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", and "Obsession".
He is backed on the record by drummer Brian Tichy, bassist Barry Sparks, and keyboardist Derek Sherinian, and joined by special guests Slash (Guns N' Roses/ Velvet Revolver ),Kai Hansen (Helloween),Roger Glover (Deep Purple), Joey Tempest (Europe),Biff Byford (Saxon), Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Journey),John Norum (Europe), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow),Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus), Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (Ratt) and Erik Gronwall (Skid Row).
