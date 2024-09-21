Mastodon and Lamb Of God are giving fans a behind the scenes look at their recently released collaborative track "Floods Of Triton" as both band gear up to rock the Riot Fest this weekend in Chicago.
The band digitally released the track earlier this month, with a special 12" vinyl picture disc set for release on December 20th. The limited edition pressing will feature the full studio version of "Floods Of Triton", as well as an instrumental version of the track.
"Floods Of Triton" arrived as both bands concluded their The Ashes Of Leviathan Tour that found them coheadlining venues across the United States and Canada, with Slayer legend Kerry King supporting.
Mastodon Expand 'Crack The Skye' For 15th Anniversary
Lamb of God Stream 'Laid to Rest (HEALTH Remix)'
Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour
Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release- Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album- Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded- more
Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- Kane Brown & Jelly Roll Lead CBS’ New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker
Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years
Mastodon and Lamb Of God Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Floods Of Triton'
Eagles Launch Third Encore As SPHERE Residency Gets Underway
Sammy Hagar To Receive Key To Las Vegas Strip For His 77th Birthday
Slash and Mike Clink To Host Special Making Of Orgy Of The Damned Event
Sponge Cover Morrissey's 'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get'
Julian Casblancas + The Voidz Deliver 'Like All Before You'