Mastodon and Lamb Of God Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Floods Of Triton'

Mastodon and Lamb Of God are giving fans a behind the scenes look at their recently released collaborative track "Floods Of Triton" as both band gear up to rock the Riot Fest this weekend in Chicago.

The band digitally released the track earlier this month, with a special 12" vinyl picture disc set for release on December 20th. The limited edition pressing will feature the full studio version of "Floods Of Triton", as well as an instrumental version of the track.

"Floods Of Triton" arrived as both bands concluded their The Ashes Of Leviathan Tour that found them coheadlining venues across the United States and Canada, with Slayer legend Kerry King supporting.

