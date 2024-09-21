Sammy Hagar To Receive Key To Las Vegas Strip For His 77th Birthday

It has been announced that Sammy Hagar will be receiving the Key to the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Cabo Wabo Cantina in Las Vegas and Hagar's 77th birthday.

The Red Rocker is receiving the honor to recognize "his profound economic and charitable impact in Clark County, Nevada" and the ceremony will be taking place at Cabo Wabo Cantina at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4th where he will be presented with the Key by Clark County Commissioner James Gibson.

Hagar shared, "Bringing Cabo Wabo Cantina to Las Vegas has made me feel like a local since day one. Cabo Wabo Cantina was created as a place where I could hang out and bring my friends and it has remained the ultimate spot on the Strip for rock 'n' roll, killer margaritas and great Mexican food. Through amazing partners, the best team in town and the exceptional Mexican food of Chef Tacho Kneeland, who has been there since day one, Cabo Wabo Cantina is still going strong. I'm grateful to the Clark County Commission, everyone at Cabo Wabo Cantina, and all of Las Vegas for this honor. My experiences here have been some of the most special moments of my life and I couldn't be more thankful."

Sammy will also be bringing his famed "Birthday Bash" to Las Vegas for the very first time with two sold-out shows at Palms Casino Resort on October 4th and 5th.

Related Stories

KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

Sammy Hagar Recaps The Best Of All Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar, Creed To Rock Stagecoach Festival

Sammy Hagar Explains Jason Bonham's Emergency

News > Sammy Hagar