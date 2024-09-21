Sponge Cover Morrissey's 'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get'

Sponge have shared a music video for their new cover of Morrissey's "The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get." The song will appear on the band's forthcoming covers album "1994".

Cleopatra Records sent over the following details: 1994 was the year in which Sponge themselves broke through, releasing their debut album Rotting Pinata, plus two massive hit singles,"Plowed" and "Molly (Sixteen Candles)."

But the year was remarkable for other reasons, too. 1991 might have gone into the history books as "the Year That Punk Broke." But 1994 was the year in which alternative music conquered all, and 1994 celebrates some of the most significant singles of that incredible 12 months, a time capsule full of magnificent memories, lovingly recrafted in classic Sponge style.

These include Sponge's uniquely inspired versions of iconic alt rock hits like Blur's "Girls and Boys," Sonic Youth's "Bull In The Heather," Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You," Alice In Chains' "No Excuses," Oasis's "Supersonic" and more! The full album will be released in all formats on October 18.

Originally heard on Morrissey's first US Top 20 album Vauxhall and I, "The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get" is the ideal introduction to this remarkable album, with director Drew Forier's darkly glamorous (if possibly NSFW) video layering the atmosphere even thicker.

As Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski puts it, "The band considered many great songs for the album but the Morrissey song was a STAND OUT and perhaps not an obvious choice for Sponge. That's what makes it even cooler. With the tempo double timed from the original at the suggestion of producer Tim Patalan, the new version sounds like something off of Sponge's 1999 New Pop Sunday album".

Tracklisting

1. Savory

2. Supersonic

3. Girls And Boys

4. The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get

5. Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon

6. Interstate Love Song

7. No Excuses

8. Fade Into You

9. Bull In The Heather

Related Stories

Sponge Frontman Vin Dombroski Travels Back to 1999 For RSD

Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream

Candlebox, Sponge Stars Team For Choose Song

News > Sponge