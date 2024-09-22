CKY were forced to cancel the Ottawa stop of their 25 Years Of CKY Tour with Crobot and Chase The Comet at Mavericks on Saturday (September 21st) just hours before they were to take the stage due to issues with the venue.
The band shared on Saturday afternoon, "OTTAWA: To everyone who purchased tickets for tonight's show in Ottawa, we are very sorry, however due to issues with the venue tonight's show has been canceled.
"Refunds will be issued and the show will be rescheduled. We apologize for the short notice and we will see you soon. Tomorrow's show in Toronto is still 100% on, and we will be there and see all of you Sunday night at The Rockpile."
This is the second major rock concert this month that was canceled just hours before the bands were to take the stages due to apparent issues with the venue, following Megadeth having to pull out of the Richmond, VA stop of their Destroy All Enemies Tour due to "unexpected and unpredictable circumstances" and they added that they "hope to see you at another venue soon."
CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more
Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker- Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years- more
Blake Shelton Releasing 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' For The Best Christmas Pageant Ever- Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Homecoming Concert- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring
Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff
CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start
Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour
Bert McCracken Shares 'Terrible' robbietheused Video
Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video
Ghost Hounds Team With Patty Griffin For New Version Of 'Long Way Home'
Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed