CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start

CKY were forced to cancel the Ottawa stop of their 25 Years Of CKY Tour with Crobot and Chase The Comet at Mavericks on Saturday (September 21st) just hours before they were to take the stage due to issues with the venue.

The band shared on Saturday afternoon, "OTTAWA: To everyone who purchased tickets for tonight's show in Ottawa, we are very sorry, however due to issues with the venue tonight's show has been canceled.

"Refunds will be issued and the show will be rescheduled. We apologize for the short notice and we will see you soon. Tomorrow's show in Toronto is still 100% on, and we will be there and see all of you Sunday night at The Rockpile."

This is the second major rock concert this month that was canceled just hours before the bands were to take the stages due to apparent issues with the venue, following Megadeth having to pull out of the Richmond, VA stop of their Destroy All Enemies Tour due to "unexpected and unpredictable circumstances" and they added that they "hope to see you at another venue soon."

